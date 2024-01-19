KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — A woman in her 60s with severe burns was found dead along the roadside in Kelana Jaya early this morning.

Petaling Jaya District police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said members of the public reported the incident which occurred at 3.46am.

“A police patrol car and a fire engine from the Damansara Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene at Jalan SS22 Kelana Jaya,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim, whose body was covered by nearly 80 per cent burns, died at the scene and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Advertisement

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-79662222. — Bernama

Advertisement