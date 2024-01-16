CYBERJAYA, Jan 16 — The shortage of sugar supply in Labuan is expected to be resolved by Wednesday at the latest, says Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Armizan said 118.8 tonnes of the household staple had been sent from Sabah and peninsular Malaysia to Labuan to be distributed to wholesalers and traders.

He said as soon as he was informed about the sugar supply disruption in Labuan through an official complaint by Labuan MP Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman, he promptly instructed the ministry’s headquarters to take immediate action.

“Additional sugar supply from Port Klang has been sent to Labuan. God willing, this issue will be resolved,” he said at a press conference after attending the final round of the 2024 Inter-Higher Education Institution (IPT) Consumerism Debate Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Cup here, yesterday.

Recently, a news portal reported difficulties in obtaining sugar supplies in Labuan. The same issue was also expressed by consumers on Facebook.

Commenting on the cause of the problem, Armizan stated that the distant location of Labuan from the source of sugar supplies was the main issue, significantly affecting the supply chain. — Bernama

