KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah recorded an increase, while there was a drop in Pahang and Johor, bringing the latest total number of evacuees to 635 people as at noon, compared with 663 reported this morning.

According to the latest disaster report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the total includes 257 people from 82 families accommodated in four temporary relief centres in Sabah, 130 people from 45 families in two centres in Pahang and 248 people from 60 families in six relief centres in Johor.

In Sabah, a total of 110 people are housed in three relief centres in Beluran, while 147 people are accommodated in a centre in Sandakan.

In Pahang, all 130 evacuees are housed in two relief centres in Rompin.

In Johor, 23 people are housed in a relief centre in Batu Pahat, 38 people in a centre in Kluang, 124 people in two centres in Kota Tinggi and 63 evacuees are housed in two centres in Segamat.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu are at a dangerous level as at noon.

They are Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat (all in Johor); Sungai Kelantan in Kota Bharu (Kelantan); Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin (all in Pahang); Sungai Arau (Perlis); and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

The report also said that 43 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents. They include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Kota Tinggi — Kluang in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Lebuhraya Kuantan — Segamat (Lebuhraya Tun Razak) in Pahang. — Bernama