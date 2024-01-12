PUTRAJAYA, Jan 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed happiness over the “active and dynamic” trade relations between Malaysia and Germany, according to Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said this took place during the bilateral discussion between Anwar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at Perdana Putra here today.

Mohamad, who was also present during the meeting that lasted about an hour, said the Prime Minister is very happy about the progress of trade relations between the two countries, whereby Malaysia is Germany’s main trade partner among Asean countries with annual bilateral trade reaching US$13 billion.

“The yearly growth (in trade) clearly shows active and dynamic trade relations,” he told the media after Anwar received the courtesy visit from Baerbock.

Advertisement

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trade partner among European Union member states since 2000, while Malaysia is Germany’s biggest trade partner among Asean countries.

Trade figures reflect the two nations’ strong ties, with bilateral trade expanding 7.2 per cent to RM58.37 billion (US$12.81 billion) in January-November 2023 compared with the corresponding period last year.

Baerbock’s maiden visit to Malaysia comes after German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s official visit to the country in February 2023 in seeking to enhance diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

Mohamad said investments by German companies in Malaysia have also shown positive development, with German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon recently announcing operational expansion in Kulim, Kedah.

He said during today’s meeting, Anwar also conveyed to Germany that Malaysia, as a maritime and trading nation, wants to see the South China Sea remain a free trade route. — Bernama