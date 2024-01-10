KUCHING, Jan 10 ― The decision to reassign nurses from clinics to wards will optimise the competencies of nursing staff and address shortages of nurses at public healthcare facilities throughout the country, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

Deeming it as a ‘good move’ by the federal Ministry of Health (MoH), MMA president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz said the reassignments might reduce significant workload in some hospital wards affected by mal-distribution of healthcare workers.

“We commend the Minister of Health and the Health director-general (DG) for their progressive efforts and encourage continued commitment to reshaping the healthcare workforce distribution in addressing the healthcare needs of the population.

“If well implemented, the reassignments could significantly reduce the workload in some of the hospital wards affected by a maldistribution of healthcare workers ― an issue that was highlighted previously by the MMA.

“We welcome this effort by the MoH and hope for its smooth implementation. We hope the positions vacated as a result of the reassignments will be promptly filled to prevent any disruptions to services.

“The importance of training must also be emphasised,” said Dr Azizan in a statement yesterday.

Adding on, Dr Azizan said the shortage in healthcare personnel had underscored the importance of digitalising the healthcare system, which would enable data-driven decisions as well as effective mapping and planning of the nation’s healthcare human resources.

“Although there may be initial challenges in addressing specialty-specific demands, MMA is confident of the ministry overcoming them.

“We believe data-driven decisions and real-time monitoring will be the way forward for effective planning of workforce placement.

“The MMA believes that increased efficiency and productivity can be achieved through a digital system enabling data-driven decisions.

“Digitalisation will be crucial for both immediate and future planning of public healthcare human resources in ensuring healthcare services cater to community needs.

“Healthcare services should be planned in response to the needs of the population; not determined by the size of budgets or the number of posts created,” added Dr Azizan. ― Borneo Post