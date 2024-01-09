JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — Former Johor state deputy secretary (Development) Datuk Mohammed Ridha Abd Kadir was today sworn in as the new state financial officer.

This was announced in a statement posted on Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page.

Earlier, Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim handed over the instrument of appointment at the Istana Bukit Serene here.

Mohammed Ridha, 53, succeeds Datuk Salehuddin Hassan who goes on mandatory retirement.

Meanwhile, Datuk Marsan Kassim was sworn in as Johor Public Service Commission (SPAJ) chairman while Datuk A Rahim Nin, Datuk Md Rofiki A Shamsudin, Datuk Mohd Noh Ibrahim and Datuk Salehuddin Hassan as members. — Bernama

