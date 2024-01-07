MIRI, Jan 7 — Miri Mayor Adam Yii conducted a surprise inspection on the rural transformation development projects in the Pujut constituency today.

The inspection, which commenced as early as 4.30am, was to ensure basic development facilities such as solar lights meet the required standards.

During the visit, he instructed contractors to replace any projects which did not meet the standards set by the Miri City Council.

Accompanying him were Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Krokop sub-branch chairman Vincent Huang, SUPP Pujut branch Youth chief Kelvin Hii and SUPP Pujut branch publicity secretary Chong Kong Min.

In a press statement issued after the visit, Yii expressed his dissatisfaction with non-compliance issues found in the implementation of solar lights in some areas, which were malfunctioning, damaged or of poor quality.

The Pujut assemblyman said he was disappointed with the quality and effectiveness of the solar lights used by the contractors and demanded the replacement of all malfunctioning or damaged solar lights with high-quality ones to ensure night-time lighting will not be affected.

“Completed rural transformation development projects have a one-year warranty period and contractors are responsible for maintenance and replacement if damages or non-compliance occurs within this period,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of using the funds allocated for these development projects in the correct development channels and ensuring that contractors use good quality materials.

“For non-compliant solar lights and other basic facilities, we have provided feedback to the contractors for repair and replacement,” he added.

Yii also encouraged the public who discover non-compliance or damaged facilities in these development projects within the warranty period to contact SUPP Pujut or SUPP Krokop to raise their concerns. — Borneo Post