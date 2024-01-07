KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 7 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, who is currently being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, is reported to be stable condition.

His son, Muhammad Khalil, told Bernama that his father was under observation and is expected to be discharged soon.

“He is stable and under observation. After discussions, they advised that he not receive any visitors at this point. He will be discharged soon,” he said.

Abdul Hadi, 76, has been receiving treatment at the hospital since January 1. — Bernama

