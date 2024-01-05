KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The implementation of the Technical Vocational and Education Training (TVET) programmes earlier compared with the current practice, which is for Form Four students, is still under discussion as it involves several implications, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Without elaborating further, he said that the TVET implemented according to the current level is sufficient as the capacity of the programmes is also limited.

“The Cabinet Committee report agrees that the stage (is) after Form Three. For (TVET) to be introduced earlier...it is in discussion as there are other implications.

“However, if (TVET) starts after Form Three, I think it is enough and sufficient,” he said at a dialogue session after officiating the Ministry of Higher Education’s 2024 Strategy Implementation programme at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, today.

Anwar was responding to a question posed by a participant who suggested the need for TVET programmes to be introduced earlier, starting from primary school, to increase community awareness of the potential of the field.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir and his deputy, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud. — Bernama