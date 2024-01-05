GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 ― The Penang state government is continuing its distribution of RM600 aid to taxi drivers and school bus operators as part of its effort to ease their burden.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said between 2013 and 2023, the total sum channelled to this group amounted to RM16.56 million.

He said applications can be submitted anytime during the year and the first payment will be made in March depending on the number received.

“2024 marked the 11th year of distribution of this aid to all taxi drivers and school bus operators in Penang. This time, we will improve it by making a lump sum payment of RM600 to those who meet the set conditions.

“In 2023, we divided the payment into two parts, RM300 each on Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in a statement today.

Zairil said there are two new conditions for this year’s aid.

The first is that the applicant must be a voter in Penang, in line with other programmes under the i-Sejahtera system.

The second is self-employed taxi drivers and school bus operator applicants must be registered with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS).

“The SKSPS scheme, specifically for the self-employed, should be mandatory for all taxi drivers and school bus operators to safeguard their welfare. In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, at the very least, they have insurance protection,” he said.

He also said that from this year onwards, contributors need to pay only 10 per cent of their total contribution as 90 per cent is being funded by the federal government through the 2024 Budget.

“The full list of conditions can be accessed on the i-Sejahtera website at https://isejahtera.penang.gov.my/syarat.php,” he said.

Zairil said the state government also hopes that all taxi drivers and school bus operators in Penang can continue to provide the best service to the public. ― Bernama