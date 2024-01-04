KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) recorded a total of RM979.89 million worth of seizures, through various operations to crack down on smuggling and misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods, last year.

Its director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali today said that in the same period, a total of 5,646 arrests were made through 7,355 reported cases.

The success was achieved through the General Operations Force (GOF), with a seizure value of RM384.23 million; followed by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau/Special Intelligence Investigation (RM301.84 million); the Marine Police Force (RM254.33 million) and the Federal Reserve Unit (RM37.83 million).

“KDNKA will also improve and strengthen national security, based on three main focuses for this year,” he said in a statement today.

The three focuses are on security threats by strengthening security enforcement at the country’s borders and the acquisition of modern assets. The second focus is to ensure the safety of national treasures and food security; KDNKA will strengthen the inter-and intra-agency collaboration network.

The third focus is border security and the monitoring of land and maritime law enforcement; the department will create a forward operating base in the security area and cooperate with related departments regarding security along the borders of the countries of Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia.

In the meantime, Hazani said that integrated operations with other enforcement agencies would continue to be carried out from time to time, and called for the cooperation of the public to continue to channel information about any criminal activities to the police. — Bernama