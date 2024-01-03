LABUAN, Jan 3 — The Labuan Fisheries Department is addressing the longstanding issue of a damaged bridge at Rusukan Besar Island, aiming to enhance the island’s tourism potential.

The bridge, which has been unusable for over two years, is a vital connection to Labuan’s popular tourism destination.

Labuan Fisheries Department director Faizal Ibrahim SuhailI said a collaborative engagement session took place last year with local government agencies to discuss the construction of a new bridge for Labuan’s renowned tourism island.

Advertisement

“We have engaged with local authorities, including the Labuan Corporation, on the matter.

“Considering the island’s tourism significance, repairing or reconstructing the bridge is imperative,” Faizal Ibrahim told Bernama today.

He said upon closer examination of the issue, several hurdles were identified that need addressing before seeking funding from the federal government.

Advertisement

Faizal Ibrahim revealed that the land where the bridge stands is owned by the Director of Lands and Mines (PTG) Office.

“We have submitted a letter to the PTG Office, requesting the transfer of land ownership to the Fisheries Department...this step is essential for us to seek funding for the bridge’s construction,” he said.

Rusukan Besar Island is also home to the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre managed by the Fisheries Department.

Jeffrey Lee, the director of Labuan Rusukan Besar Resort, the management company overseeing the island, emphasised the crucial role of the bridge for the embarkation and disembarkation of tourists.

“The bridge was damaged and rendered unusable by large waves around two to three years ago. Since then, we have had to use wooden stairs for tourists to embark and disembark from boats,” Lee said.

Highlighting the impact on tourism, Lee mentioned that most tourists visiting the island come from the Peninsula, China, Nepal, European countries, the United Kingdom, and Brunei.

“We hope the government expedites the construction of the bridge to enhance Labuan’s tourism image. Adequate facilities are vital to attract more tourists to Labuan,” Lee said.

Labuan Rusukan Besar Resort currently provides five chalets for overnight tourists, and a functional bridge is seen as a critical element in further developing and promoting tourism on the island. — Bernama