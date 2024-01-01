KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The number of flood evacuees in three states continued to record a downward trend, to 1,483 people housed in 15 temporary relief centres, as of six this morning, compared with 1,675 people in 16 centres, reported last night.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, those evacuated to relief centres in Kelantan continued to drop, to 1,395 people accommodated in 11 relief centres this morning, compared with 1,587 people in 12 centres last night.

It said that relief centres in Kelantan include eight in Tumpat which house 1,045 people, two in Pasir Mas (334 people) and one in Kuala Krai (16 people).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 34 people, housed in two relief centres in Maran, while 87 victims of the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands were still accommodated in a relief centre in the district.

Advertisement

The number of evacuees in Johor remained unchanged at 54 people, who are housed in two relief centres in Segamat district this morning.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that five rivers are at dangerous levels.

They are Sungai Pulai in Johor Baru, Johor, which recorded a reading of 4.55 metres (m) with a downward trend; Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan (9.42m also on a downward trend); Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak, Perak (111.93m); Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (24.32m on an upward trend) and Sungai Padas in Tenom Sabah (197.02m also on an upward trend).

Advertisement

It also said that 36 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged/collapsed bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the roads involved are Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung, Segamat in Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, in Kuala Krai, Kelantan; Jalan Marang-Wakaf Tapai (Terengganu) and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang, as well as Jalan Bukit Jugra in Selangor. — Bernama