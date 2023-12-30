KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Malaysia needs more cancer specialists or oncologists following an increase of more than 50 per cent in patients and the death rate due to the disease in the last 10 years from 2012 to 2022, the Malaysian Oncology Society data revealed.

From 80 oncologists who served in 2015, the number only increased to around 130 people this year whereas Malaysia needs at least 300 oncologists based on the cancer cases received, Utusan Malaysia reported.

The data also showed that the country has 54 hospitals with cancer centres including the National Cancer Institute and there is only one oncology clinic, but no cancer centres in Perlis and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan have one cancer centre each.

The data also revealed that the shortage of oncologists and cancer centres does not match the 237,553 cancer patients reported from 2012 to 2022 with a total of 127,252 deaths during the same period.

The gross death rate during that period showed an increase of 56.5 per cent, from 31.3 deaths per 100,000 population in 2012 to 49.0 deaths per 100,000 population in 2021.

Following the increase in cancer patients, the Ministry of Health reported that RM1.34 billion was spent on the treatment of the disease.

The expenditure represents 13.89 per cent of the RM9.65 billion spent by the Ministry of Health to deal with non-communicable diseases (NCD).

The expenses include hospitalisation expenses, primary care at health clinics, outpatient treatment at hospitals, health examinations and tests and medical financing.

Former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said that the increasing trend should be given due attention by the authorities as it shows that the field of cancer treatment and prevention needs to be improved immediately.

“For example, the survival rate for breast cancer in this country is actually not that good compared to other countries and the rate is lower than it should be.

“The Ministry of Health still has room for improvement to ensure that NCDs such as cancer do not continue to burden the country’s finances,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Lee said that the burden can be reduced by increasing the number of specialists so that the Ministry of Health can deal with the increase in cancer cases more effectively.

“It is important to increase the number of health counsellors and specialists who are insufficient so that we can improve the country’s health system.

“This allows full focus to be given to treatment, public education, lifestyle, balanced nutrition, exercise to deal with issues such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer,” he was quoted as saying.

Currently, the majority of patients diagnosed with cancer are at stage three and four, which is 64.1 per cent compared to only 20.6 per cent at stage two and 15.3 per cent at stage one, with 55.4 per cent are female patients, and 48.2 per cent are patients who aged between 25 and 59 years.

For the past five years, the main cancers that occur among Malaysians are breast cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer.

The data also showed that the age of the cancer patients is shortened compared to 10 years ago where they were in their 50s, but recent cases detected more among people who are in their early 30s or 40s.

The National Cancer Institute recorded the highest number of daily patient treatments in 2022 which is 17,087, the number of outpatients recorded 51,784 and saw a 62.15 per cent capacity bed utilisation rate, the highest number compared to any previous year.