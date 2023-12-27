KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The police have advised the participants of the picket in solidarity with Palestine not to set up any structures or tents near the United States (US) Embassy on Jalan Tun Razak here during the six-day gathering starting last night.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the picket themed ‘Kepung Demi Palestin’ (Seige for Palestine) was subject to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and it was the responsibility of the police to ensure the safety of the gathering.

“If there are participants who set up tents, we will see what action is to be taken,” he said, confirming that the participants of the gathering would not be ordered to disperse if they followed the guidelines set by the authorities.

Allaudeen said the police sympathised and supported the Palestinian cause, but they were responsible for ensuring public order and the safety of foreign representatives in the country.

“If we see, there is the US embassy, the Singapore High Commission, the Japanese embassy and also some other foreign missions nearby, and it is the responsibility of the police (to ensure safety and security),” he told reporters at a press conference held at the location of the picket, here.

Allaudeen said police personnel had been stationed to control the situation at the location, and the number was sufficient so far.

The picket is an initiative by Malaysians concerned about the war in Gaza, where more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the past three months.

According to the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat, the picket in front of the US embassy in Jalan Tun Razak is symbolic of the siege on Gaza, but they are also demanding a halt to the killing of Palestinians and for an immediate ceasefire.

The gathering involves a total of 48 NGOs comprising community, youth, and student organisations, as well as various political groups.

NGOs participating include the Malaysian Islamic Consultative Council, Viva Palestina Malaysia, Yayasan Al Quds Malaysia, Suara Rakyat Malaysia, and Malaysian Women’s Coalition for Al-Quds and Palestine. — Bernama