KUCHING, Dec 25 — The government needs to intervene to address the current shortage of diesel in Sarawak, says state Democratic Action Party chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said there has been a shortage of diesel in Sarawak for about two weeks now, and that one of the reasons for this is the designated quota of the subsidised fuel for each state

“A notable challenge arises from the misuse of subsidised diesel for non-industrial purposes by some parties, leading to an imbalance in the supply and demand equation.

“Although the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) determines the diesel quota for each state, it is important that the Sarawak government ensure that the allocated quota meets the region’s demand.

“In addition to monitoring the quota, the Sarawak government should implement effective enforcement measures to prevent the misuse of subsidised diesel and ensure an adequate supply for industrial and business purposes,” he told reporters when met at the Petronas Sungai Maong station, here yesterday.

Adding on, the Stampin MP said his recent visits to petrol stations confirmed the severity of the shortage, impacting not only individual consumers but also logistic operations in Sarawak.

The shortage, he pointed out, has become particularly challenging for lorry and truck drivers who face difficulties in obtaining diesel, leading to disruptions in their operations.

“The situation has forced those in need of diesel to search from one petrol station to another, highlighting the strain on logistical activities in the region,” he said, and stressed the urgency of resolving the diesel shortage before it further impacts Sarawakian businesses and the overall economy.

“With the supply expected to normalise after the New Year, prompt action and efficient measures are crucial to mitigating the adverse effects on various sectors in Sarawak,” he added.

Earlier, Chong through his Stampin parliamentary service centre organised a petrol subsidy programme for motorcyclists at the Petronas Sungai Maong station and the Mile 8 Jalan Penrissen station.

The programme saw a total of 400 motorcyclists at the two stations receive RM5 worth of petrol and a complimentary RM15 Sugarbun voucher, each. — Borneo Post