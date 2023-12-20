KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The words “you deserved it” from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah put a smile on the face of R. Yogeswary — the security guard at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh, whose recently went viral for her courteousness.

Al-Sultan Abdullah conveyed the message personally to Yogeswary, 44, after she received the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) during the investiture ceremony at Istana Negara yesterday.

Lost for words, Yogeswary said she could only repeatedly say ‘thank you’ to the Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimumah Iskandariah while meeting them briefly after the ceremony.

“I never thought that I would be able to set foot in the Istana Negara and meet the King and Queen in person, what more when the Palace officials told me that the King himself wanted to see me for a while and take a picture together,” she said, tearfully recounting the beautiful moment.

Yogeswary, who went viral on social media for her courteousness in helping patients and visitors at the hospital parking lot, was among the 298 recipients at the ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday.

Yogeswary, who chose to don a black kebaya on the most special day in her life, was accompanied by her sister R. Rajeswary, 48, a kindergarten teacher.

The security guard said she willingly helped visitors and patients at the hospital even though it did not come under her job scope, adding that the medal she received yesterday had boosted her spirits to continue assisting those in need.

“At the hospital, many patients seek treatment, they are in a sad state, as are their family members, that’s why I always want to provide good treatment because that’s the least I can do for them.

“I will not stop to help the community, as long as I am healthy, and have energy, I will do my best to help people,” she said.

The youngest of five siblings who hails from Gerik also never stopped thanking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for awarding the medal, and also expressed her appreciation to the public, employer and her family for their continuous support.

Yogeswary, who previously manned security at the hospital’s Women, Children and Cardiology Complex, has been stationed at the Day Care Complex for the past six months.

Her acts of kindness at the hospital recently went viral, receiving the attention of former health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa who praised the woman’s actions in a Facebook post.

Yogeswary helped visitors and patients in various ways including lifting things for them, controlling traffic at the parking lot, calming anxious patients, and congratulating new mothers.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages for Yogeswary began pouring in on social media.

“Hopefully, others will follow her trait of being kind to others,” wrote Instagram user lala_walid. — Bernama