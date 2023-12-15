KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today claimed two politicians to be the brains behind a gang robbery on a foreign businessman here that was carried out by three rogue officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in 2021.

Lim said the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) had finally charged the three MACC men on December 13, but have yet to charge the masterminds who he claimed are a married couple who are still active in politics.

“It’s a husband and wife and one of them is still actively involved in politics and comes from the government side. He, however, is not an elected MP.

“So what we want to ask the AGC is why did they take so long to charge the perpetrators in this case? I think the AGC has some explanation to do to the victims and to all law abiding citizens.

“The police have done a thorough investigation but ultimately it’s the AGC who decides whom to charge so we urge them to look into the possibility of charging the two masterminds behind this,” he said in a press conference here.

Lim was asked how he knew the alleged masterminds were active politicians from a party in government, but did not directly answer the question.

To another question, he replied that he felt there were more similar crimes committed by those in positions of authority that never came to light.

He said this case was only his second time dealing with a robbery committed by enforcement agency officers.

“This is actually my second complaint where MACC officers robbed someone from a high-end building.

“I believe the person eventually got their money back and did not want to pursue action. This case today is the same, similar modus operandi,” he said.

Also present at the news conference was lawyer Guok Ngek Seong from the law firm Guok Partnership who represented the robbery victim, a Chinese national named Kun Gao.

Two days ago, two MACC officers and a former MACC enforcer were charged with committing gang robbery against Kun and stealing the latter’s two luggage bags at the Ritz Carlton Residence on Jalan Ampang here on December 10, 2021.

The MACC officers were named as Muhamad Haffiz Mohd Radzi and Mohd Fahmee Mohamad Nor, while the former MACC enforcer was named Azwan Asli.

All three claimed trial to the charge made under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

National news agency Bernama had previously reported that 12 people had been investigated as suspects in the case.