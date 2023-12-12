KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The newly minted Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, 59, has resigned as CI Holdings Bhd chairman following his appointment to the unity government’s Cabinet.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, CI Holdings said Johari will also cease to be the company’s nomination and remuneration committee member following his resignation as the non-independent non-executive chairman.

“The company’s director Megat Joha Megat Abdul Rahman, 60, who has 0.62 per cent direct interest in the company, has been re-designated as the non-independent non-executive chairman,” CI Holdings, which is primarily in the manufacturing and packaging of edible oils, said in a separate filing with the exchange today.

According to the company’s annual report for the financial year ended June 30, 2023 (FY2023), Johari is the single largest shareholder of the company, holding 53.4 million shares or 32.96 per cent of indirect interest in the company via JAG Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Advertisement

The annual report said Johari was appointed to the board on March 6, 2019, and was re-designated as non-independent non-executive chairman on May 30, 2019.

Johari, who is the former finance minister II, has been appointed as the new plantation and commodities minister following a Cabinet reshuffle today.

The appointment was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this morning at the Prime Minister’s Office. — Bernama

Advertisement