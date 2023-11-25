KUCHING, Nov 25 — Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), through its subsidiary, Petros Niaga Sdn Bhd, today assured consumers in Sarawak that there will be no shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply once the state-linked oil company has sole distributorship in Sarawak next week.

The state-owned company said it has taken the necessary measures to ensure the availability of reliable and affordable gas cylinders from December and closely with dealers in Sarawak dealers to ensure continuous supply to domestic households throughout the state.

“The company has also put in place a comprehensive dealership management plan across its supply chain to ensure there is no supply shortage across the various sectors in Sarawak,” Petros said in a statement.

It said the retail arm is also planning to upgrade storage capacity at their facilities as well as to enhance logistics management.

“These planned investments showcase its long-term commitment to meeting the increasing demand for LPG supply in Sarawak and ensuring seamless deliveries to customers, now and in the future,” it added.

Petros also assured consumers that there will be no additional charges when they switch from other LPG cylinders to its red or Gas Petronas (green) LPG cylinders.

It added that the subsidised price of Petros LPG cylinders for household use is maintained at RM26.60 for self-collection.

