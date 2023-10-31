MELAKA, Oct 31 ― The proposal to automatically upgrade the motorcycle driving licence for class B2 to B is in the final stages of scrutiny by the Transport Ministry (MoT) and the Road Transport Department (RTD).

RTD deputy director-general (Planning and Operations) Aedy Fadly Ramli said the implementation of the proposal is expected to be presented to Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi latest by the end of this year before an announcement is made.

“The proposal involves policy and RTD is awaiting MoT’s decision before it is presented for implementation.

“If necessary, it will be brought to the Cabinet... within this year when completed,” he told reporters after officiating the Melaka state level MyLicense Programme closing ceremony here today.

Also present were state Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Exco Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer and Melaka RTD director Muhammad Shariff.

In August, it was reported in the media that Ahmad Zahid proposed to MoT to upgrade motorcycle driving licenses for class B2 to B automatically.

In another development, Aedy Fadly said his department is identifying candidates eligible to get a B2 license for free under the MyLicense programme next year.

He said it will be conducted with the cooperation of various parties at state level so that the target of 40,000 youth among the B40 can benefit from the exercise.

He said under the same programme this year, 8,715 B40 individuals nationwide out of 9,000 candidates have obtained a B2 motorcycle licence involving an allocation of RM2.7 million as of today.

He said out of that number, a total of 298 recipients were participants from Melaka and each of them was financed with training and test costs valued at RM300.

Meanwhile, he said the supply of motor vehicle licences (LKM) and vehicle grants or physical Vehicle Ownership Certificates (VOC) is sufficient at every RTD state service counter.

“If there is (lack of LKM or VOC), it is due to delivery issue which we will resolve, so the people don't need to worry,” he said. ― Bernama