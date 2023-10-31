KUCHING, Oct 31 ― Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (Cahya Mata Sarawak) said authorities’ investigation into the alleged conflict of interest involving its deputy group chairman Datuk Seri Mahmud Abu Bekir Taib and former chief information officer Karl Vink @ Khalid Abdullah has closed and been classified as “no further action (NFA)”, a report has said yesterday.

According to The Edge Malaysia, Cahya Mata Sarawak, in a bourse filing yesterday, said it was informed of this via a letter from the Companies Commission Malaysia dated October 4.

Abu Bekir is the son of Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The report further stated that Cahya Mata Sarawak had in April 2021 reported to authorities a complaint pertaining to allegations of conflict of interest involving Abu Bekir and Vink received through its whistleblower channel.

Subsequently, Abu Bekir voluntarily took a leave of absence from his position in the group to enable authorities to carry out a full and transparent investigation, it added.

However, the report stated that after the group’s internal investigation concluded that the allegation involving Abu Bekir and Vink was “without basis”, Abu Bekir’s leave of absence was cancelled following the board’s request for him to stay on.

Instead, Cahya Mata Sarawak later suspended its then-group chief financial officer (CFO) Syed Hizam Alsagoff for 30 days to facilitate investigations into allegations of possible financial mismanagement in relation to its investments and operations, the report added.

The report also stated that KPMG, the independent consultant appointed to take up the investigation, in November 2021 highlighted several key findings, including the existence of gaps in the contract management processes, which contributed to an undisclosed project’s losses.

Syed Hizam’s contract as group CFO lapsed in end-August 2021. Mukhnizam Mahmud was appointed in March 2022 to serve as the acting CFO, it added.

The report stated that Taib’s daughters, Jamilah Hamidah Taib and Datuk Hajjah Hanifah Hajjar Taib-Alsree, control a 12.55 per cent stake in Cahya Mata Sarawak through Majaharta Sdn Bhd.

A 10.33 per cent stake is in the name of their late mother Puan Sri Laila Taib, and Taib’s sons have individual shareholdings in the company — with Abu Bekir holding a 0.5 per cent stake, it added.

Collectively, the Taib family has an equity interest of just below 33 per cent in the group. ― Borneo Post