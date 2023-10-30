JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to jointly develop the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and will undertake a feasibility study on its ecosystem enhancement between both countries.

In a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that both Malaysia and Singapore will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU that is expected to be by early next year after the feasibility study is done.

Lee said the SEZ is an important and promising project for both countries.

“Firstly, improving the flow of goods between the two sides because the SEZ may mean special tax arrangements and bonded warehouses, therefore easier border flows

“Secondly, better and easier arrangements on the flow of people who have to work on both sides of the Causeway.

“Thirdly, he said, is for the SEZ to enhance the ecosystem of the Iskandar Malaysia economic development region as well as Singapore, said Lee at a joint press conference with Anwar that was broadcasted live from the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in Singapore today.

