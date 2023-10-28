KOTA KINABALU, Oct 28 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor wants local entrepreneurs to produce halal food products for the international market instead of just within Malaysia.

He called on them to intensify their efforts and use the opportunities to showcase Sabah’s diverse range of food products.

“We want to see the involvement of more entrepreneurs in the field of halal food products in Sabah.

“New and existing entrepreneurs also need to take full advantage of the halal expo held to improve and expand their business,” Hajiji said in a speech that was read aloud on his behalf by State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim Yahya during the opening of the Sabah Halal Expo and Baurung-Urung carnival at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today.

Hajiji said the state government is keen to look more closely into halal management following the global market of the world's halal industry expected to reach US$2.4 trillion (RM11.46 trillion) in 2024.

He said the Sabah Halal Council was established to act as the government's official body in discussing, studying and making decisions on halal issues as well as proposing new measures to develop the halal industry in the state.

Through the efforts implemented by the state government, Hajiji hopes the Sabah Halal Expo held would strengthen the understanding of Malaysian Halal Certification to industry players and visitors to the expo.

He also hoped that the Baurung-urung carnival, a fair featuring the culture, art and customs of the Brunei indigenous race of Sabah, will be one of the state's cultural treasures that can be highlighted to tourists from within and outside the country.