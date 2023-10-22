KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s supreme council will decide on Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid’s fate this Thursday, after the Opposition lawmaker reportedly declared his support for the leadership of the prime minister.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the party’s disciplinary board would discuss what action should be taken against Iskandar Dzulkarnain following the latter’s statement which violated the party’s rules.

“Since this is a matter of party discipline, we will ask for the disciplinary board to take action according to the rules.

“They (the disciplinary board) will issue a show cause letter and get him to explain to them why no action should be taken against him. The disciplinary board would then have to respond to him and then after that the Supreme Council would decide,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

On October 12, Iskandar reportedly declared his support for the leadership of the prime minister.

He reportedly said he made the decision after studying the complaints of voters, and emphasised the urgent need to address the rising cost of living.

A day later, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general and Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin condemned the unity government for allegedly blackmailing Iskandar Dzulkarnain so that the government was able to achieve two-thirds majority support in Parliament.

He further claimed that the Kuala Kangsar MP was brought to meet with a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officer in a hotel at Damansara on October 1.