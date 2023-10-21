BINTULU, Oct 21 ― The Jepak state by-election will see a three-way battle between the candidates of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi).

GPS candidate Iskandar Turkee, 54, will be challenged by PBK’s Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 42, and Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak candidate, Chieng Lea Phing, 64 in the by-election which was held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip on September 15.

Jepak by-election returning officer, Abang Zainuddin Abang Turkey, said the nomination papers of Iskandar who was the former Sarawak National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director was received at 9.03am.

The nomination of PBK candidate, Stevenson Joseph Sumbang, 42, was received at 9.09am while, the nomination papers for Aspirasi candidate, Chieng Lea Phing, 64, was received at 9.12am.

Based the latest Election Commission (EC) electoral rolls, the constituency has 22,804 registered voters with 43 of them being early voters.

Talib won the Jepak state seat in six elections from 1996 to 2021. ― Bernama