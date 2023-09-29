KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has expressed his unhappiness over the way in which the police were purportedly monitoring the party’s by-election campaign in Pelangai, Pahang.

He claimed that police personnel followed party machinery when they conducted walkabouts, gave speeches or carried out any activities for the by-election.

He said this was scaring the public who refused to talk to anyone from PAS or were reluctant to open the doors of their home as they were wary of the police.

“We are asking that the police be more professional and do not demonstrate a bias.

“The unusually high police presence is hampering our activities in Pelangai. Too often we see police vehicles at our base of operations.

“They park their vehicles right in front of the premises and start asking questions about our machinery and monitor our comings and goings.

“This isn’t their job,” Takiyuddin told reporters at PAS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

“Police should act on reports or if they anticipate trouble. There is neither here but their presence is so heavy that people won’t talk to us.”

Takiyuddin said a visible police presence was also apparent at the party’s nightly ceramah.

He claimed that events organised by government-linked parties were free and easy with few or no authorities at all.

“So I would like to express our unhappiness over the action of the police. I do appreciate the work they do for us in maintaining the peace, but not in this manner,” Takiyuddin added.

The Election Commission has fixed October 7 as polling day for the Pelangai state by-election, while early voting will be on October 3.

The 14-day campaign period for the by-election began on September 23 and will last until 11.59pm on October 6.

Barisan Nasional (BN) has named Bentong Umno Committee member Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, 50, as its candidate for the seat, while Bentong PAS vice-president Kasim Samat, 62, will represent Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Also, Pertubuhan Suara Anak Pahang president Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, 36, is expected to contest as an Independent candidate.

A total of 16,456 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the by-election, including 36 policemen and three absentee voters.

The by-election is being held following the death of assemblyman, Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on August 17.