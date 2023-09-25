SHAH ALAM, Sept 25 — A senior engineer at Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) was fined RM13,622 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to three alternative charges of using false documents to make outstation claims.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun meted out the sentence on Mohammad Khuzairee Ibrahim, 41, after the man changed his plea to guilty.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges earlier and the court had set today for the trial.

When handing down the decision, Anita advised him to move on with life and learn from his mistakes.

Mohammad Khuzairee paid the fine.

He was charged with dishonestly using as genuine several documents to make claims for outstation work in the country.

The offences were committed at an office in Petaling Jaya, near here on January 25 and March 15, 2018.

He was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code and can be punished under Section 465 of the same law which provides imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Aliff Shaharuzaman prosecuted, while Mohammad Khuzairee was represented by lawyer Nurainaa Izzati Mohd Shukor. — Bernama