PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 — A motorcyclist who rammed into a Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan today was found to be on two active blacklists.

In a statement today, JPJ said a Yamaha Y125ZR motorcycle was seized and the 25-year-old man was detained under the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987 for riding with an expired licence (since 2012), not having insurance and not having a competent driver’s licence.

“He was handed over to the Port Dickson police headquarters Traffic Enforcement Investigation Department for obstructing a civil servant from doing his duty under Section 42(1) of the RTA 1987 and Section 186 of the Penal Code,” the statement read.

A five-second video of the incident went viral, showing the JPJ officer being rammed while on duty at a roadblock at KM28 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway at about 11am this morning.

It is understood that the officer did not sustain any serious injuries and was allowed to go home after receiving treatment at Port Dickson Hospital.

According to the statement, JPJ has launched a month-long “2023 Operasi Khas Motosikal” from September 1 to 30 nationwide, aimed at instilling a culture of obeying traffic rules and nurturing a sense of guilty conscience among motorcyclists when they commit a traffic offence.

“JPJ also urges members of the public to report any traffic offences through the real-time MyJPJ e-aduan@jpj app or email [email protected] with complete details of the offence,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the motorcyclist was detained under Section 353 of the Penal Code for using criminal violence to intimidate a civil servant.

In a statement today, he said the suspect also has eight prior criminal and drug-related records, adding that he will be brought before the Port Dickson Court tomorrow to be remanded. — Bernama