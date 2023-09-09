KUALA KUBU BHARU, Sept 9 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari acknowledged that there was a 10 to 15 per cent shortage of Ehsan rice, produced by the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation, early last month, but the situation is now under control.

He said the shortage was detected through the results of the Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) report statewide, and asked the state Infrastructure and Public Amenities, Agriculture Modernisation and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Izham Hashim and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) to monitor the issue closely.

“However, I believe we already addressed that issue with some production and also surplus rice from Sekinchan.

“I monitor this very carefully daily and insya-Allah we will address if there is a shortage in any district. Thus far it is not very critical and under control,” he said, when met by reporters at the Universiti Selangor 17th Convocation ceremony, here today.

Amirudin said more than RM20 million was spent for the entire JER programme, which has been held for almost a year.

“We will continue (this programme) because we want to wait for the price to stabilise and the price of goods to drop. The RM3 subsidy for rice will continue, not only rice but prices of chicken, eggs will still be maintained, to help reduce the burden on the people.

“JER will indeed be held and the important thing is that I will make sure adequate supply at the stalls or even the supermarket and that the sales continue,” he said. — Bernama