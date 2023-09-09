CYBERJAYA, Sept 9 — PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang is calling on all quarters to give time to the unity government to carry out reforms in the country’s adminstration.

Chang who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said it is still too early to say reforms raised by Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the government had fizzled out.

“The government is still young, so some have not been implemented... give us time, assess us after the first term, I feel it is too premature to say reforms are dead,” he told reporters after the closing ceremony of InnoEx 2023 here today.

Chang was commenting on the statement of Perikatan Nasional (PN) youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who described the reforms championed by PH all this while had gone up in smoke with the court’s decision in giving a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who is also Umno president on Monday.

The DNAA decision on Ahmad Zahid over 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering involving funds owned by Yayasan Akalbudi by Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah in allowing the application of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar who announced the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ decision to stop all proceedings against Ahmad Zahid at this stage.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim astressed that he did not give any instruction to the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun on the case. — Bernama