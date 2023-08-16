PUTRAJAYA, Aug 16 — The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has yet to receive any reports of a shortage of chicken supply at the farm level, following claims that it had caused the increase in the price of chicken.

The department said that it has also not received reports of any poultry disease outbreaks which cause mass deaths.

“Therefore, DVS asks the public not to panic,” the department said in a statement today.

It was commenting on a news article titled “Bekalan kurang punca harga ayam naik — Pembekal” (Shortage of supply causes prices of chicken to rise — Suppliers) published yesterday.

According to the report, the shortage of chicken supply a few days ago was the reason why the price of chicken in the market had increased from RM9 to RM9.28.

DVS said that any shortage of supply can be reported immediately to the department, via the nearest district veterinary offices or state DVS, or via e-mail [email protected] or contact 03-8870 2000. — Bernama