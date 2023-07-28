SUNGAI PETANI, July 28 ― Incumbent Bukit Selambau Assemblyman R. Summugam has been re-nominated by Pakatan Harapan (PH) to defend the seat in the coming August 12 state elections.

Summugam was initially dropped from the list with a new face, R. Suntharajoo, named as the candidate for the Bukit Selambau seta.

However, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced Summugam’s name for the seat when announcing and introducing the candidates, as well as launching the Kedah unity manifesto for the coming state polls here last night.

Summugam, who is from PKR, is expected to face Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Azizan Hamzah, of PAS, in the contest for the Bukit Selambau seat.

When met by reporters after the event, Summugam said he was not surprised by his re-nomination given his good performance as the people’s elected representative of the people.

When his name was dropped, Summugam said he accepted it with an open heart and did not protest.

If re-elected, he said, he will continue to focus on solving the water crisis facing residents in the constituency. ― Bernama