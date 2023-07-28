KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s previous demands made against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin over allegations surrounding Felda debt, the latter has now made a counter-demand seeking compensation amounting to RM400 million.

In a letter of demand issued by Messrs Rosli Dahalan Saravana Partnership to Anwar, Muhyiddin is demanding exemplary or punitive damages corresponding to the sum of RM200 million in compensation and RM200 million for severe damages.

In addition to that, there will be an interest on damages at the rate of 5 per cent per annum from the date of first publication until the date of the full and final settlement.

Muhyiddin has also demanded that a Facebook video titled [[LIVE]] Sambutan Hari Peneroka Felda 2023 be erased from the Facebook account under the name “Anwar Ibrahim’.

Similarly, another Facebook and YouTube video titled [[LIVE]] Temu Anwar Kedah @ UUM must be removed from the Facebook account under the name “Anwar Ibrahim”.

Another YouTube video published by Astro Awani has also been included in this demand for removal immediately. The video is titled [[LANGSUNG]] Cakna Madani PM bersama agenda penguatkuasaan.

A YouTube video titled I will release proof of Felda settler’s debt waiver, Anwar tells Muhyiddin after demand letter is also to be taken down from YouTube under the account name “The Star”.

The letter of demand also stated that an injunction will be filed to “restrain the defendant (Anwar) either by himself, his affiliates, his agents and/or representatives or anyone else, from publishing, distributing, disseminating, sharing and/or republishing or causing and/or causing the publication, distribution, dissemination, further sharing and/or reproduce in any way, the videos mentioned”.

Another injunction will be filed to “prevent the defendant either by himself, his affiliates, his agents and/or representatives or anyone else, from publishing, distributing, disseminating, sharing and/or republishing statements similar to and/or related to the statements in the defamatory publication and/or have the same nature or effect as the defamatory Publication, or cause and/or continue to publish, distribute, disseminate, share and/or republish or in any way any statement similar to and/or related to the statement in the defamatory Publication and/or which has a nature or effect similar to a statement in a defamatory publication”.

The letter of demand also ordered that Anwar immediately and permanently publish an apology on his Facebook and YouTube accounts under the name “Anwar Ibrahim”.

The letter of demand also asked Anwar to ensure the erasure of all defamatory publications on all news portals and mass media platforms as well as social media, immediately.

On July 21, Anwar had demanded from Muhyiddin an apology and compensation of RM200 million within 24 hours or risk a legal suit.

Anwar had insisted that Muhyiddin had on purpose and maliciously accused him of publishing untruth that is out of context, and that it is Muhyiddin who has to apologise.

It was stated in Anwar’s lawyer’s letter that Muhyiddin is also required to withdraw his letter of demand and all defamatory statements that have been published on this matter in general, immediately and unequivocally and to delete or retract all offensive and defamatory comments.

On July 18, Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan Nasional chairman, sent a letter of demand to Anwar seeking an apology and retraction for claiming the former did not implement a debt waiver scheme for Felda settlers.

The letter of demand gave Anwar 24 hours from receipt to comply, failing which Muhyiddin’s lawyers would begin a defamation lawsuit against the Pakatan Harapan chairman.

On July 7, Anwar announced a restructuring programme that would write off most of the RM8.3 billion in debt amassed by Felda settlers, saying Muhyiddin had failed to execute this when he was still the prime minister.

The next day, Muhyiddin insisted he had been responsible for executing this decision in 2021, accusing Anwar of lying to claim credit.

Anwar responded by saying Muhyiddin’s administration had only agreed to the debt waiver, but never followed through with it, which was why he could still do it now in 2023.

Among other things, Anwar said the funds for the programme were only allocated in the Budget 2023 that he tabled in February, and were nowhere to be seen in either Budget 2021 or 2022.

Backing Anwar, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said earlier Felda’s debts were only paid this year.

Fahmi said that although the Muhyiddin administration had promised to waive Felda’s debts in 2021, the federal government had only last month arranged for the necessary funds to carry out the debt waiver.

Muhyiddin had since insisted that it was he, and not Anwar, who had waived the Felda settlers’ debt, saying that he will proceed with his defamation lawsuit against Anwar.