KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 —- PAS supporters in Kemaman, Terengganu purportedly removed the party’s flags two nights ago in a show of protest against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s choice of candidate for the Kijal state seat in next month’s election.

An unnamed source claimed the Islamist party supporters were upset that the proposed candidate from Bersatu is not a local, Utusan Malaysia reported this afternoon.

“What happened was only to be expected and the PAS supporters only protested after the Bersatu candidate was to be placed in the Kijal state seat,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source told the Malay newspaper that the local discontent was because the groundwork had been laid by Kemamam PAS chief Hazri Jusoh who is also the party’s Kijal coordinator.

“However, everything has been resolved in a good way and we have agreed to support the candidate who will be announced later,” the same source was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, the flags were said to have been removed from a road divider in front of the Petronas petrol station in Bukit Kuang last Monday night but has since been replanted by other PN supporters.

Kijal, one of the 33 state seats in the Terengganu state legislature, was won by former menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of Barisan Nasional in Election 2018 who plans to defend his seat this year.

Ahmad had been challenged by PAS man Hazri and Pakatan Harapan won with a margin of 1,265 votes.