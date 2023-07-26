PAS flags in Terengganu allegedly removed by supporters over disagreement with Perikatan’s choice candidate for Kijal (VIDEO)
An unnamed source claimed the Islamist party supporters were upset that the proposed candidate from Bersatu is not a local. — Picture via Facebook/ Azroy KemamanNot anti-Messi: Argentina’s Rodriguez defends Ronaldo tattooNEW YORK, July 26 — Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez has defended herself for having a tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo inked on her left shin, saying that favouring the Portugal star is not a sign she does not appreciate their World Cup-winning talisman Lionel Messi.The 25-year-old, who also has a tattoo of Argentina great Diego Maradona on her left thigh, said she had been receiving criticism on social media for the tattoo of Ronaldo, Messi’s great rival.“Please stop, I’m not having a good time. At what point did I say that I’m anti-Messi?” she wrote on Instagram.“I’m not having a bad time because of you (fans) but for the atrocities that are said, without mercy. Can’t you have an idol or a player you like?“Messi is our great captain in the national team but the fact that I say that my inspiration and my idol is CR7 (Ronaldo) does not mean that I hate Messi.”Rodriguez said she saw no problem in having a Ronaldo tattoo as the Portugal forward, who has scored over 800 goals in his career, inspired her.“What is the problem? We are not all obliged to only love the players of our country,” she said.“Please understand that this is football and everyone has appreciation, their preferences and highlighting one does not mean burying the other. Enough, it tires me, it hurts me.”Rodriguez was a late substitute in Argentina’s 1-0 defeat by Italy in their Women’s World Cup group opener. They next play South Africa on Friday. — ReutersJapan Open: Tze Yong stuns Kean Yew, Zii Jia crashes outKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — National men’s singles player, Ng Tze Yong has successfully moved to the second round after creating an upset over former world champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the first round of the Japan Open 2023 in Tokyo, today.The unseeded Tze Yong took 41 minutes to send Kean Yew, seventh seeded, packing in the tournament held in Yoyogi First Gymnasium.Tze Yong will have a chance to slay another former world champion, Kento Momota from Japan should he win against compatriot, Koki Watanabe, in another opening round tie.This was Tze Yong’s second victory over Kean Yew following his rubber set win, 15-21, 21-14, 21-11, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games quarter final.In the meantime, professional men’s singles shuttler, Lee Zii Jia endured his fourth straight opening round exit, this time at the hands of defending champion from Japan, Kenta Nishimoto, 22-20, 17-21, 19-21.MORESPORTS-BADMINTON (TZE YONG) 2 (LAST) KUALA LUMPURNishimoto will take on third seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn after the Thai player prevailed against Taiwan’s Wang Tzu Wei, 21-5, 21-16.Another independent shuttler, Cheam June Wei was totally outplayed by Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, 7-21, 9-21, in just 28 minutes.Meanwhile, national men’s doubles duo, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani earned the second round spot as they got the better of home duo, Ayato Endo-Yuta Takei, 21-18, 21-15.Eighth seeds, Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi await Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin next after the Chinese duo edged home pair, Keiichiro Matsui-Yoshinori Takeuchi, 21-18, 25-23. — Bernama
Follow us on Instagram, subscribe to our Telegram channel and browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
By Debra Chong
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2023 2:58 PM MYT
KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 —- PAS supporters in Kemaman, Terengganu purportedly removed the party’s flags two nights ago in a show of protest against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition’s choice of candidate for the Kijal state seat in next month’s election.
An unnamed source claimed the Islamist party supporters were upset that the proposed candidate from Bersatu is not a local, Utusan Malaysia reported this afternoon.
“What happened was only to be expected and the PAS supporters only protested after the Bersatu candidate was to be placed in the Kijal state seat,” the source was quoted as saying.
The source told the Malay newspaper that the local discontent was because the groundwork had been laid by Kemamam PAS chief Hazri Jusoh who is also the party’s Kijal coordinator.
“However, everything has been resolved in a good way and we have agreed to support the candidate who will be announced later,” the same source was quoted as saying.
According to the news report, the flags were said to have been removed from a road divider in front of the Petronas petrol station in Bukit Kuang last Monday night but has since been replanted by other PN supporters.
Kijal, one of the 33 state seats in the Terengganu state legislature, was won by former menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said of Barisan Nasional in Election 2018 who plans to defend his seat this year.
Ahmad had been challenged by PAS man Hazri and Pakatan Harapan won with a margin of 1,265 votes.