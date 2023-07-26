KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil has today denied claims that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered an investigation into Public Service Department director-general Datuk Zulkapli Mohamed.

He said the alleged media statement titled ‘Investigation into Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Director-General of Public Services,’ which carried yesterday’s date, is fake.

“This is fake! The prime minister never issued this statement,” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

His remarks come after the purported statement was widely shared on social media.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) addressed the matter through its official Facebook account, saying that the document being circulated on social media is malicious and designed to deliberately mislead the public.

“PMO never issued such a statement, and this act was done with bad intentions and to confuse the people.

“The people are told not to share such information if they are not certain of its authenticity,” the Facebook post read.