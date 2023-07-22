KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The abrupt cancellation of Good Vibes Festival (GVF) 2023 in Sepang has left a total of 28 food vendors suffer huge losses.

Food vendors, who spent thousands of ringgit to stock up the food and hours of time preparing for the event, took to social media to vent their frustration and disappointment over the cancellation of the GVF due to a “non-compliance” stunt by a British band member on stage that breached the Malaysian laws.

The owner of Sausage Sizzle Malaysia, Nazri, sent a message to Communication and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil on behalf all the vendors and explained that each food vendors have spent up to RM15,000 to just stock up the food for the festival.

“I understand the implications of last night’s incident and the affects that it has on the people of Malaysia from a social, political and economic stance.

“However, we, micro businesses are hoping for a chance to boost our sales and revenue. Times are tough, this year have been tough in general. Opportunities like this at Good Vibes don’t come often.

“We have spent over RM15,000 minimum. This doesn’t include rental, accommodation, staffing, logistics and the whole time it took for us to prepare the food for the festival. This is not a small amount for entrepreneurs like us,” he said in a short video posted on the Instagram post.

Nazrin urged Fahmi to consider the consequence on the vendors due to the cancellation of the festival.

“Please help us to save GVF and punish those who are actually at fault and not us who are here to participate,” he said.

Another food vendor, Rosanna from Youhoofries, in the same video shared by Nazri, said that the food vendors should not be penalised because of one person’s wrongdoing.

Earlier today, media reported that the British band The 1975’s vocalist Matt Healy made an expletive-laden speech against the government on stage midway through its performance and kissed his male guitarist on stage last night.

Following the incident, the three-day Good Vibes Festival 2023 (GVF 2023) in Sepang that started last night ended prematurely in just one day.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital have also blacklisted the band from performing in Malaysia ever again.

Meanwhile, myBurgerLab, who also took part in the festival, wrote in an Instagram post urging readers to support the food vendors.

“A few words of support and encouragement are welcome and appreciated too.

“Let’s hope we have better opportunities after this and that we can learn from this and learn to move forward,” the post read.

The Instagram post by myBurgerLab was also accompanied by pictures of the food vendors devastatingly packing up their stuff from their food stall following the cancellation of festival.

“This is just as devastating to the various food vendors and small businesses as it is to the organisers, sponsors, workers and the thousands of attendees who paid their hard- earned money to see their favourite acts perform live and enjoy the festival.

“While we’re tearing down our stalls in the afternoon heat of Sepang, we realise: how will we and all the other food vendors recover from this? We’ve all spent no small amount of money to ensure that we’re bringing the very best we have to GVF and make this event a success.

“Not to mention the time, effort, collaboration and lost sleep we had to go through. So we do what we can, cut our losses where we see fit and find a way to lower wastage where we can,” the post read.

MyBurgerLab also listed out several food vendors who were affected in the incidents in the same Instagram post, among them are Nomms Fried Chicken, Big Boss HSP, Joshijosh Catering, Kingu Kongu, Nachoslah, Hijau Kuala Lumpur, Superfine.KL, Kickin Prawns, Cheezuto Cheese Toast and A Pie Thing.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Beard Brothers BBQ, which offers American-style barbecue dishes, urged all performers involved in the festival to stop bringing their political agenda in the show.

“People want to make a living and I know you (performers) want to make living. Do the right thing and right choice,” he said.

Whilst, Pizza Mansion, as a way to salvage their lost from the GVF cancellation, shared in their Instagram post that all the food offered at the GVF will be served at all their outlets tomorrow.