KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shared a stage in Kota Baru, Kelantan last night with his former adversaries in an open show of reconciliation ahead of next month’s six state elections.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang who shared pictures of last night’s PN gathering with Dr Mahathir in Kota Baru called the latter its “guest of honour”.

He said Dr Mahathir’s presence at the PN rally will galvanise its grassroots to seek electoral victory.

“The presence of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Perikatan Nasional’s programme will give a big impact in the coming state elections,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

“This programme at Stadium Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV has drawn tens of thousands of Kelantanese to fill every corner and hear the message by Perikatan Nasional leaders.

“The heavy rain in the middle of the programme did not dampen their spirit, in fact many were willing to wait in the rain to the end.

“Insya-Allah in this state election, we in Perikatan Nasional can keep Kelantan,” he added.

In his speech at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV, the former two-time prime minister called on voters to ensure the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition makes a “clean sweep” of all six states, including Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan won by Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition that he had led to victory in Election 2018.

A general view of the crowd gathers at a Perikatan Nasional rally at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad Ke-IV in Kota Baru July 21, 2023. — Picture via Facebook/Abdul Hadi Awang

“We will have the state elections, there will be six state elections. I hope there will be a clean sweep.

“We are all Malays. Many said Malays are divided and will never unite, but tonight we can see Malay party leaders gathered here to fight for the country’s future,” he was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

Dr Mahathir said he hoped there will be a high turnout of Malay voters in the August 12 vote for all six states to ensure the PN victory.

“Sometimes we see Malays do not go out to vote because they are sick of politics, but if we don’t go out to vote then it is as if we’re giving away our votes to those who are not qualified to win and form the government,” he was quoted as saying.

Dr Mahathir, who has founded several new political parties since stepping down as prime minister and leaving PH in 2020 to pursue a Malay agenda, was also reported saying he is happy to have the chance to observe developments in Kelantan, which has been run uninterruptedly by PAS since 1990.

“I feel grateful to be here together in this stadium that shows that we, the Malays still have strength.

“I am also happy to be here in Kelantan and I’m pleased to be able to visit the place of the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat and his family,” he was quoted as saying.

He credited the former PAS spiritual advisor who was also Kelantan menteri besar for a long time for championing the interests of Malay nationalists.

Last night’s rally in Kota Baru was also attended by PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from Bersatu.