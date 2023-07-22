TANAH MERAH, July 22 — The government will continue to be committed in reducing dependence on imported food supply to ensure it is balanced with the country’s production.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the effort will continue to be carried out in line with the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (NAP 2.0) to improve income growth and better quality of life for food producers.

“Thank God, the supply of eggs in our country is recovering and we are addressing the supply of rice as exporting countries such as India and Vietnam have reduced their export to accommodate the needs of the people in their own countries.

“As such the government is providing infrastructure such as irrigation system and roads in Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) worth RM3 billion to ensure the success of five rice planting seasons in two years on a large scale in the country,” he said.

He told reporters after visiting the Group Maize Farming Project in Kampong Paloh here today which was also attended by Kelantan Agriculture Department director, Norbahani Zakaria.

Elaborating on the programme, Mohamad said the maize planting project in Kampung Paloh, which covers an area of 32 hectares, had started in 2007 through the establishment of a cooperative by cultivating various types of crops such as maize, long beans, pumpkins and various types of yams.

“This group project received full guidance from the Kelantan Department of Agriculture and received allocations amounting to RM201,245 since 2014 from incentives for area preparation, irrigation systems and agricultural inputs.

“In addition, the Department of Agriculture also conducts monitoring, including in terms of advisory services related to diseases and pests,” he said.

Meanwhile, maize grower Noraini Mat Nor, 54, said the government’s move to reduce dependence on imported food supplies from foreign countries should be done to provide employment opportunities to the people in addition to increasing their economic income.

“I am grateful for the efforts made by the government because it will provide employment opportunities for the local population, especially the young people, to venture into the field of agriculture such as corn, watermelon and so on,” he said.

Rice farmer, Rosli Abd Ghani, 62, said the government also needs to focus on ensuring that the irrigation system and infrastructure facilities in the rice fields throughout the country are always improved and maintained. — Bernama