KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul welcomes the cooperation between Cambodia and other Asean member countries to explore an initiative to develop a renewable energy ecosystem in the region.

The Malaysian Parliament announced the initiative, which includes the exchange of expertise, capacity building and technical assistance; taking into account the fast-paced development of Asean countries and increasing demand for energy and energy sources, in a statement here today.

The matter was mooted in a four-eye meeting between Johari and Cambodian National Assembly President Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh, in conjunction with Johari’s working visit there from July 20 to 24.

“Johari’s proposal for a strategic cooperation among Asean members to focus on the renewable energy sector and food security towards peace and prosperity in the region was well received by Heng Samrin,” said the statement.

The statement said Johari and Heng Samrin also explored ways to enhance scientific cooperation among Asean members, to deal with the challenges of food security faced by the communities within the region.

Heng Samrin also agreed that the cooperation between Malaysia’s and Cambodia’s legislature should be strengthened via the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) frameworks, through the exchange of knowledge and mutual discussions, including the area of ongoing development of legislative procedures.

Johari’s working visit was at the invitation of the Cambodian government, in his capacity as an observer in Cambodia’s general elections which will take place tomorrow.

Johari’s itinerary included a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, where they discussed Asean’s synergistic cooperation on renewable energy and food security in the region.

He also met Cambodia’s Senior Minister of Special Duties for Islamic Affairs, Datuk Dr Othsman Hassan, to discuss further cooperation on developing the Islamic communities between the two nations.

Johari is also due to have a special audience with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni in Phnom Penh on Monday. — Bernama