KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Nurul Izzah Anwar has remained coy over whether she will be named as a candidate for the upcoming state elections in six states.

She said she will be campaigning for the unity government but the decision to contest was down to the party’s top brass.

“As I have said before, it will be decided by the top leadership, and I will have to wait until the moment it is announced. For me, I am here tonight (last night) as a campaigner,” she was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times.

Nurul was the former Permatang Pauh MP, losing her seat in the 15th general election in November last year.

The PKR vice-president was campaigning in Seberang Jaya yesterday where she told attendees that she would be hitting the campaign trail for the state elections.

Penang, Selangor, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan will head to the polls on August 12 with early voting on August 8. Nominations for candidates will be on July 29.