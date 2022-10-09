Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during a press conference at parliament in Kuala Lumpur on October 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — All six major local telecommunications companies (telcos) have signed their respective access agreements with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to lease the latter’s 5G services.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the companies are Maxis Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YES) and Telekom Malaysia Bhd ™.

“Soon, more Malaysians will be able to use 5G services,” he said in a post on Facebook and Instagram today, adding that the provision of a widespread 5G network will drive the digitisation of the country.

“We are all set and ready to accelerate 5G deployment,” he said.

Previously, it was understood that Maxis Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd had no plans to take up stakes in DNB but will instead only subscribe to its services.

Meanwhile, four mobile network operators (MNOs): Celcom, Digi.com Bhd, YES and TM: have signed a share subscription agreement involving a 65 per cent equity holding in DNB.

Celcom Axiata and Digi each hold a 12.5 per cent interest while YES and TM each hold 20 per cent. The remaining 35 per cent will be held by the government, which will hold a golden share.

DNB will grant various rights and privileges and cover areas such as ownership, sale, or transfer of shares on the part of the government. — Bernama