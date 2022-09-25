The recent shortage of chicken egg supply in several areas in the country was only temporary, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof. — Picture By Devan Manuel

KUALA NERUS, Sept 25 — The recent shortage of chicken egg supply in several areas in the country was only temporary, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof.

He said the problem was successfully resolved in a short time as a result of cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI).

He added that technical problems such as slow delivery and orders that were not made on time were identified as the main causes of the problem.

“It is true that recently there was a shortage of chicken eggs in several areas such as Langkawi, Hulu Terengganu and Jerantut, but our law enforcers immediately went down to investigate after receiving information.

“Problems were successfully resolved as quickly as possible. For example, if there was a complaint of a shortage of eggs in the morning, the supply was back in the afternoon,” he said after inspecting the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) in Seberang Takir, here today.

Also present was Terengganu KPDNHEP director Saharuddin Mohd Kia.

In another development, Azman said the implementation of PJMKM in 2,000 locations nationwide has successfully benefited 3.4 million low-income people.

He said it helped to some extent to ease the burden of the people who were affected by the increase in the price of goods and the cost of living.

“As of July 31, the programme recorded RM63 million in sales nationwide and in Terengganu alone, as of Sept 18, RM2.5 million in sales was recorded.

“I was also informed that each state constituency in Terengganu has been allocated RM25,000 per month to implement PJMKM twice a month for the period from Aug 15 to December," he said. — Bernama