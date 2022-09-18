BUKIT GANTANG, Sept 18 — The woman who went viral on social media for performing the umrah pilgrimage dressed in male ihram clothing has been urged to turn herself in to assist the investigation, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said the individual should have the courage to turn herself in after having the guts to commit such an act in the holy land.

“She should have had the courage to come forward because she dared to show a picture of herself dressed in Ihram there (in Makkah) as if to provoke, why should she be afraid? Dare to do it, dare to bear (the consequence),” he told reporters after attending the Berjalan Teguh Bersama programme at Dataran Tarbiah here today.

On Sept 1, Idris was reported as saying that the woman had returned from umrah but he had yet to receive any information on her whereabouts.

A 17-second video shared on Twitter on Aug 12 showed a woman, said to be a Malaysian, dressed in male ihram clothing in the holy land, which received mixed reactions from netizens. — Bernama