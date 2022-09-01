KOTA TINGGI, Sept 1 — Two men and a local woman are believed to have lost their way while trekking down Gunung Panti, here this evening.

Senior Fire Officer Il Nasrul Jalil said one of the victims then made a report to inform the authorities via phone that they have lost their way while descending Gunung Panti at about 4.53pm.

Nasrul also said all three are experienced hikers and are used to trekking and they had started their hiking at about 7am today.

“A total of 10 personnel were despatched to the scene. And upon arrival, the Operation Exit Team (PKO) discovered that the victims comprised two men and a woman in their early twenties who started trekking early today. They were believed lost.

“However, the three victims can still be contacted. They just could not find the way to exit the mountain,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the PKO is actively conducting a search in the area to find the victims. — Bernama