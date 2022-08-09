KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — A director of a travel agency was charged in the Sessions Court here today with advertising Haj package services using furada visa (private Haj visa) without having a valid licence from the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), in May this year.

Agus Rizal Mat Ali, 50, a director of UC Travel Sdn Bhd, was charged with advertising Haj package services using furada visa for the season 2022M/1443H on the company’s Facebook page, claiming that he could organise travel for the purpose of pilgrimage to the holy land while the company did not have a valid Haj operator licence from TH.

Agus Rizal was accused of committing the offence at his office at Platinum Walk, Jalan Langkawi 2, Danau Kota, here on May 9.

The charge was framed under Section 27 (1) (b) of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 and can be punished under Section 27 (2) of the same law which provides a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both if convicted.

In the proceedings before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun, deputy public prosecutors Nur Aqilah Ishak and Hanis Anisha Jamilludin prosecuted while Agus Rizal, who pleaded not guilty, was represented by lawyers Datuk Dhanaraj Vasudevan and Ho Cheng En.

The court allowed bail of RM50,000 in one surety and fixed Sept 8 for mention.

On August 2, the media reported that a total of 132 police reports related to cases of fraudulent packages for performing Haj and umrah using furada visas were lodged as of July 31, involving losses of over RM5.6 million.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said a total of 336 victims were involved. — Bernama