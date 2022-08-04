Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on October 14, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Umno announced a new date for their General Assembly (PAU) on November 23 to 26 this year without the party polls after their constitutional amendment was approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

“The MKT certified the approval of the Malaysian Organisations Registration Department (ROS) with minor amendments to the Umno Constitution which will come into force from July 29, 2022.

“The MKT would like to express our gratitude for the approval given,” Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan told reporters after the MKT meeting today.

When asked about when the party polls will be held, Ahmad sidestepped the question.

“The party polls will be held after the election, whenever the date might be,” he said repeating that their constitutional amendments allows for the polls to be held six months after the next general election.

In May, Umno passed an amendment to the party’s constitution that would enable party elections to be held no more than six months after the general election, to give space to members to focus on election work. A notice on the constitutional amendment was submitted to RoS on May 17.

On July 7, RoS was reported to have informed that the decision regarding Umno’s constitutional amendment application would be known by July 16 at the latest.

Umno previously postponed its elections at all branch, division and Supreme Council levels for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 last year.