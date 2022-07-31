Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahimi is seen in this file picture taken on December 2, 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim died at 11.08pm at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital in Kuala Lumpur tonight. He was 76.

A post on his Facebook page announced that Abdul Khalid had been admitted to the hospital since April 23 due to an infection of a heart valve.

His remains will be brought to Saidina Umar Al Khattab Mosque in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, for the funeral rites, before being brought to the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah in Section 5 here to allow the people to pay their last respects and offer prayers, the post stated.

In keeping with a decree of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Abdul Khalid will be laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum in Section 5.

Abdul Khalid, who was born in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, leaves behind his wife, Puan Sri Salbiah Tunut, four children and two grandchildren. — Bernama