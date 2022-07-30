PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The proposed meeting between a Perikatan Nasional (PN) delegation and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is the best way for resolving several issues raised by PN, said Ketereh Member of Parliament Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Annuar, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said he believed that Ismail Sabri was open to discussing any issues with partner parties involved in the formation of the government.

“That (proposed meeting) is the best because on this matter (issues raised by PN) there is a need to sit down together and discuss.

“The prime minister has no problems sitting down to discuss any matters, especially with partner parties involved in the formation of the government,” he told reporters when met after the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang celebrations here today.

Annuar said this when commenting on media reports that PN was seeking a meeting with the prime minister to discuss several issues in connection with an agreement it reportedly signed with Ismail Sabri.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, in a statement on Thursday, said PN had decided to send a delegation to meet the prime minister soon to discuss the implementation of certain terms of the agreement.

Annuar said the prime minister would always consider the situation in the country and the interests of the people when deciding on anything.

“Matters concerning politics and parties should not take precedence over the interests of the country,” he said, adding that the Cabinet is working as usual in full harmony. — Bernama