SHAH ALAM, July 17 — A total of 36.8 million trees have been planted nationwide so far through the 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the trees planted under the Malaysian Greening programme launched on Jan 5 last year comprised more than 1,000 species.

“The campaign successfully surpassed the target set for last year and for this year, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) aims to plant 20 million trees a year.

“Information about the achievements of this campaign can be obtained through the Penghijauan Malaysia mobile application and website at www.100jutapokok.gov.my,” he said at the launch of the ‘Penghijauan Malaysia: Koperasi Prihatin Sejuta Pokok’ programme in conjunction with the National Cooperative Month and 100 Years of Cooperative Movement celebration at Taman Botani Negara here today.

Takiyuddin said through the programme, Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) would carry out the one million tree-planting campaign until next year.

He said it was also in line with the second target of the National Policy on Biological Diversity (2016-2025), namely to increase the contributions of the private sector and encourage its involvement in the conservation and preservation of biodiversity resources.

“I am confident that with the involvement of 14,834 cooperatives and their 7.08 million members nationwide, the campaign will achieve its target and become a catalyst for environmental conservation and preservation efforts in Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar launched the ‘Sejuta Pokok Segunung Harapan’ Education and Learning module that could benefit 2,460 school cooperatives which have a total membership of 1.97 million nationwide.

The module was published by Angkasa in collaboration with the Institute of Climate Change, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of forest and environmental conservation. — Bernama